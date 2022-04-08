ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Library Fun!

gallupsun.com
 3 days ago

Throughout April, Gallup has many fun events for people of all ages. On April 22, the Octavia Fellin Public Library, the Community Pantry and Hope Garden and the McKinley Citizens’ Recycling Council are partnering to present an Earth Day Soirée. This event will feature three virtual workshops and an in-person movie...

gallupsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

WHBC Kidfest was fun, fun, fun at Memorial Civic Center

CANTON – Memorial Civic Center was transformed into a kids' candy store of fun on Saturday. "An indoor playground," WHBC Radio Station Manager Larry Gawthrop said, in describing the theme at the sixth Kidfest, sponsored by the station, which operates 94.1-FM and 1480-AM. It's an annual event — except...
CANTON, OH
CHICAGO READER

Royal fun

Theo Ubique’s take on this classic musical parody of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” directed by local musical comedy pro Landree Fleming, is smart, sweet, and slickly produced. And mounting a show that prods at traditional gender roles with a first-rate, gender-blind cast results in a multilayered artistic experience that makes this 50s-era creation of Mary Rodgers, Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer sing. The performance takes advantage of every inch of Howard Street Theatre, creating a unique surround-sound experience and pulling audience members in on gags in a way that’s welcome and immersive. From Jenna Schoppe’s choreography to Jeremy Ramey’s conducting, there’s an economy of motion and music that results in well-oiled fun.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy