Pennsylvania State

Man Arrested After Allegedly Putting Biden ‘I Did That’ Sticker on Gas Pump [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
Chris Reed

He was arrested for allegedly putting stickers on private property.

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he allegedly put Anti-Biden stickers on gas pumps at a gas station.

Chances are you have seen these stickers around Acadiana if you go to the gas pump, but one gas station in Pennsylvania has had enough of those defacing their property.

With high gas prices around the country, some are blaming President Biden and his administration for the spike, and some are putting stickers on gas pumps that show Biden pointing to the prices saying, "I Did That."

Amazon

Well, when one gas station attendant saw a man putting these stickers on the pumps, they approached him and that is when things escalated.

Police were called to the station and that's when the man was taken into custody. The clerk told police that the man sprayed a substance on the stickers, which would make it difficult to remove them from the pumps.

The incident was caught on camera and posted on Facebook. As you can see below, police had to use force to take the suspect into custody.

Comments / 28

2A??
3d ago

Wait summer 2020 Philly and several other cities out of control with business looted and burnt and cops standing by watching it go down !!! A guy puts a sticker on a pump and is arrested 🙄 okay

Reply(1)
8
Debra Zellner Schmidt
3d ago

Are you kidding me, go out and arrest some real criminals !!!

Reply(2)
22
ChrisRocksChin
3d ago

leave him alone! we *all* love to see those stickers everywhere!!

Reply(3)
22
