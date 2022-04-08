ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

BUSY THURSDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

Indiana County’s first responders were busy on Thursday with several calls across the county. After an electrical fire in Homer City Borough early in the morning, the Cherry Tree Fire Department was dispatched at 11:46 AM for a report of a tree...

www.wdadradio.com

Newswatch 16

New technology to increase safety for first responders

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Move Over Law in Pennsylvania is meant to protect police, fire, and workers from being injured, and it's important for drivers to be aware. All the Scranton Fire Department's vehicles now have an added layer of protection, with the addition of new technology. "Anything that...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Airport first responders get new emergency vehicle

AVOCA, Pa. — On Friday, first responders at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport tried out the features on their new truck. The E-One Titan 4x4 will be a much-needed upgrade when responding to emergencies on the runway. "The two older ones are 20 years old, so they're way past their...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man killed while using snowblower

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials searching for four wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are searching for four individuals that are wanted on warrants. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals as of March 13: Ryan Vought, 28, Cairnbrook area – wanted on drug charges. Brudget Chalfant, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police allege Greensburg man burned down Hempfield house to mask coin theft

A Greensburg man jailed since January, accused of burglary and criminal trespass in the break-in of a Hempfield home to steal silver coins, was charged Thursday with burning down the house. Randy W. Bryner, 58, of Greensburg is charged with arson and reckless endangerment. State police fire marshals also charged...
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman jailed for deadly overnight shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after an overnight shooting in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer reports. Johnstown police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Horner Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Elliot West […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

