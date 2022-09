Canva

Cats available for adoption in Calgary

According to Humane Canada , COVID-19 had a large impact on animal shelters and adoptions in Canada. Shelters operated at an abnormal 37% capacity in 2020 compared to 70% in 2019. Length of stay for cats at shelters dropped to a historically low 12 days in 2020.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Calgary on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Calgary, Alberta.

Petfinder

Ketchup

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cheeto

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spicy Ketchup

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Dilute Tortoiseshell

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dill Pickle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nacho

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Prada

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CK

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Channel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Burberry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Armani

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mozzarella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Calico (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Monterey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Calico (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marsacapone

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Calico (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Manchego

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spider-Cat

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Captain Ameri-Cat

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sushi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Storm

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Benny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oscar

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mira

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lady May

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Edgar

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mikka

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beef

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jiji

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Merri

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eowyn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Decker

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Theodore

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spice

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mayo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alvin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raven

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Miss Ethel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trio

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shadow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Percy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Melody

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Priscilla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patches

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Larry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bonnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder