Cats available for adoption in Altoona

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Altoona on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Smokey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Ducky

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Maddox

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Hermione and Harry Potter

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

RiffRaff

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Garfield

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Paula and Johnna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

Gina Rae

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Guinness

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Trooper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

C A T (See Ay Tea)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Sprinkles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Caramel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Fudge

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Ripple

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Humbug

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Cheeky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Cheddar

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Rowan

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Teddy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

Clover

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Nyx

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

Roslyn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Millie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

O'Malley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

Moody Blue

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Rylee and Reggie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Officer Clawhouser

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Flower

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Cricket

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Shana

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Darla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

Clarisse

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Gwen

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Mona

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Avery

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

Sookie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Valkyrie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Jedi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Echo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Livy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Danny-Boy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Button

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Blossom

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

Tenley

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Vesper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Marilyn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Fig and Olive

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Aesop

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Denver and Sundae

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

