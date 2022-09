Canva

Cats available for adoption in Des Moines

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Des Moines on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Des Moines, Iowa.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Des Moines

Petfinder

Cher

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Martin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wanda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Skizer

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aslan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Des Moines are moving to most

Petfinder

Reeses

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Dilute Calico (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rousey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Big Mac

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sage

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Taco

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Potato

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sprout

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nugget

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raichu

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Hypno

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Espurr

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vulpix

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bowie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Closest national parks to Des Moines

Petfinder

Maeve

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chansey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Orca

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ditto

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Madison

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Sophie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Whiskey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cat woman

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chimera

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Windy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sunny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aurora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zoe

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Sherbet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rayne

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Estelle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Miss Bubbles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sienna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Des Moines for high school graduates

Petfinder

Trudy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Louise

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

serenity

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Koko

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sassy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Des Moines

Petfinder

Claude

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rumpis

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pale Face

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rascal

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder