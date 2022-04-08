Crews Fix Flooding Issue On Rt. 228

EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4)– Things are going poorly for the roughly 300 people living in Empire, off of Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County. The town currently has no running water, and is bringing in water trucks to make sure residents are able to survive until a fix is put in place. (credit: CBS) The alert first went out Saturday that residents could see low flow levels, or even no water coming from their taps, spouts and toilets. Now, no water is the expectation. The Empire Police Department detailed out the issues Sunday. After a well was shuttered last year because of...

EMPIRE, CO ・ 21 DAYS AGO