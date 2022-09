Canva

Cats available for adoption in Vancouver

According to Humane Canada , COVID-19 had a large impact on animal shelters and adoptions in Canada. Shelters operated at an abnormal 37% capacity in 2020 compared to 70% in 2019. Length of stay for cats at shelters dropped to a historically low 12 days in 2020.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Vancouver on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Vancouver, British Columbia.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Vancouver

Petfinder

Sable

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Piglet

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Butter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beans

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nesta

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Starlight

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Willard

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rusty

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chuck

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ariel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Miranda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maurice

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aurum

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kelso

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fez

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Jane bonded to Tarzan

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kiwi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lychee

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penguin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Selene

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Cali bonded to booboo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Calico

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Booboo bonded to Cali

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Steve

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tuxedo

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jersey moo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tuxedo

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bill

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tuxedo

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blue moon

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jupiter

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mangrove

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tumeric

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Alpaca

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tuxedo

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mittens

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Juicy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Romee

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Minion

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Roman

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Turkish Angora

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Licorice

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dudley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elio

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Angela

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Aloha **bonded to Moana**

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tuxedo

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moana **bonded to aloha**

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dezi and Dustin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Louise

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Judy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Vancouver

Petfinder

Olive

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cher

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Feral Cats

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder