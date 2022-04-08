Pedestrian is fatally struck by police van in Brooklyn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bicyclist has died after he was struck by a van on Monday afternoon in Frederick County, according to authorities. Shawn Blumenfeld, 51, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, had been riding his bicycle in the 10000 block of Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg when he was struck by the van from behind, Maryland State Police said. State troopers were sent to the site of the crash at 2:45 p.m. First responders pronounced him dead at the site of the collision, police said. Tyler Clark, 26, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was driving the 2021 Dodge van that killed Blumenfeld, according to authorities. He remained at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates Clark and Blumenfeld were both traveling westbound in lane one on Taneytown Pike at the time of the collision, police said. People who witnessed the crash have provided statements to authorities, according to Maryland State Police.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 21 DAYS AGO