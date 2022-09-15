Canva

Cats available for adoption in Gulfport

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Gulfport on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Moody **Cross Eyed**

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Minnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Donald

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Figaro

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Goofy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Clara Belle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Chicago

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Jim Morrison

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Saoirse( Sear-Sha)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Ellie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Romeo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Louise

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

