ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Cats available for adoption in Gulfport

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNwEG_0f3KF7Lj00
Canva

Cats available for adoption in Gulfport

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Gulfport on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Gulfport, Mississippi.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Gulfport metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGjKd_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Moody **Cross Eyed**

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VCV7_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Minnie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJY7j_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Donald

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNaOo_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Figaro

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gDx8_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Goofy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Gulfport metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eW0uj_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Clara Belle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OrRD_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Chicago

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTN1P_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Jim Morrison

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tgguh_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Saoirse( Sear-Sha)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfxLh_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Ellie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Gulfport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bj62z_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Romeo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JNL0_0f3KF7Lj00
Petfinder

Louise

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Gulfport, MS
Pets & Animals
State
Mississippi State
Gulfport, MS
Society
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Long Hair#Companion Animals#Short Hair#Pet Lover#Canva Cats#Petfinder Moody
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy