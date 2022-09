Okssi // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in Davenport

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Davenport on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Davenport, Iowa.

Tostada Dip

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Mrs. Bones

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Morbius

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Charlene

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Butter

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Boss

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Spookie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Donner

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Praying Mantis

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Limon Cello

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Mr. Krabs

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Goose

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Pirate Jackie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Tropical

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Martha Stuart Little

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Montgomery

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Cadence

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

String Bean

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Richie Rich

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Beau Dacious

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Jack

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Twinkletoes

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Violet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Shaydi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Belle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Lucifer

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Orca

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Fettuccine

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

Ocean

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Pelican

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Harbor

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Beach Ball

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Hobo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Ruth

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Max

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Lucky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Nova

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Harvest

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Sydney

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Scotch

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Siamese mix

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Siamese

Tom

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Harley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Brie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Maine Coon

Debbie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Alana

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

