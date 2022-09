Canva

Cats available for adoption in Honolulu

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Honolulu on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Primrose

Primrose

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Katniss

Katniss

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Siamese

MANGO

MANGO

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Petfinder

Rocks Twinkle Toes

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Tabby

Moped

Moped

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

Tatiana

Tatiana

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Russian Blue (mixed)

Feather

Feather

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

Petfinder

LILLIAN ("Gorgeous Girl")

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Silver, Tabby (mixed)

Phoenix

Phoenix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

Winny

Winny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

River

River

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Penny

Penny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Tauntaun

Tauntaun

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Loki

Loki

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tuxedo

Princess

Princess

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Diamond

Diamond

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed)

Clyde

Clyde

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Willow

Willow

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

Clover

Clover

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

Simba

Simba

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

Tonto

Tonto

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Rin

Rin

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tuxedo

Beatryce

Beatryce

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

Petfinder

Elizabeth Swan

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

Petfinder

Capt. Jack Sparrow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Oree

Oree

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Cookie

Cookie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

James Bond

James Bond

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Rocky

Rocky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Lyric

Lyric

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tuxedo

Petfinder

CHRISTINE ("Quiet Love")

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Calico (mixed)

POPSICLE

POPSICLE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Henery

Henery

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Felix

Felix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tuxedo

Jackie

Jackie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Michael

Michael

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Jermaine

Jermaine

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Victory

Victory

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Tito

Tito

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Petfinder

Kia, "Doggie Darling"

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Freedom

Freedom

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Sparkler

Sparkler

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Honey

Honey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Spice

Spice

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

