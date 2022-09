Canva

Cats available for adoption in Peoria

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Peoria on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Peoria, Illinois.

Petfinder

HARVEY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Siamese

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LINC

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

NIGEL

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FLORENCE NIGHTEN CLAWS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BAGHEERA

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TURTLE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TOOTHLESS

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Piper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BERNARD

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pickles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Creamsicle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cookies & Cream

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sweet Tart

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zebra Cake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Orange Slice

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sprinkles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clementine

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trapper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CINDY LOU

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FERN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Steve Harrington

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Heidi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buster

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Anthony

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Opal

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Extra-Toes Cat / Hemingway Polydactyl, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Junie B. Jones

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MIMIS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

George Washington

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marquis de Lafayette

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alexandra Hamilton

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SMOKEY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

AMY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Colonel (Mustard)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wilson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Loralinda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ELLIEANNE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LEROY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Simone

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Denim

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Velvet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blaque

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Latte

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Goose

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chicken Nugget

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Diamond

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Macaron

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MORIMOTO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

RUDY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aiden

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Albert

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

