Click here to read the full article. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their one-year-old daughter Sterling to a Royals baseball game and it was just about as cute of a family gathering as you’d expect. Brittany posted some snapshots from the day, featuring Sterling in a denim dress adorned with heart-shaped pockets and a baseball-themed headband. She also shared a family shot of the couple smiling together in their Royals shirts. “Royal[s] Sunday👑,” Brittany captioned the series of photos. The post got plenty of glowing comments from fans, including the Kansas City Royals’ Instagram account, which left a blue heart emoji. Sterling...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO