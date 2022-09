Canva

Cats available for adoption in Syracuse

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Syracuse on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Syracuse, New York.

Petfinder

Tiramisu

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cannoli

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Biscotti

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

April Ludgate

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ann Perkins

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Donna Meagle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penny and Piper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jillian

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tony the Tiger

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Heather

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tiger (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Slushie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Tortoiseshell (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nova

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lorelai

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rory

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dean

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maggie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: American Shorthair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bandit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: American Shorthair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amelio

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nera

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oliver

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tiger (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moulan

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wally

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Taffy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zoey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Grimm

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Popcorn

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tanner

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sammy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Smokey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Safari

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sierra

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Torbie (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sybil

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mango & Papaya

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Linus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

zeus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Truffles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snickers

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twix

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vivian and Aubrey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Renegade

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nalah

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Loki

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: American Shorthair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tinker-Bell

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: American Shorthair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trudy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Storm

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder