Cats available for adoption in Regina

According to Humane Canada , COVID-19 had a large impact on animal shelters and adoptions in Canada. Shelters operated at an abnormal 37% capacity in 2020 compared to 70% in 2019. Length of stay for cats at shelters dropped to a historically low 12 days in 2020.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Regina on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Petfinder

Grover*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Neville*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amaranth*

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oscar*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Betty*

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marlowe*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hermes

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rasmey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Minnie*

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Turtle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maya

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Auburn*

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Katara

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Iroh*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Azula

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sokka

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elizabeth

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mops

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Romeo*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snowball

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tyson*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Imogen

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Seamus*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Baby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Esme*

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Slater*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Loky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aabria

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Puss

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moon*

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

