Cats available for adoption in Montreal

According to Humane Canada , COVID-19 had a large impact on animal shelters and adoptions in Canada. Shelters operated at an abnormal 37% capacity in 2020 compared to 70% in 2019. Length of stay for cats at shelters dropped to a historically low 12 days in 2020.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Montreal on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Leena

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Mowgli

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Isis

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Lynx (Sebastian)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Morgane

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Aliya

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Diane

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Leo (Alie)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Ziti (Laurie)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Frida

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Coco

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Tombouctou

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Mavrik

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Kenobi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Matou

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Rouxy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Keops

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Bodie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Himalayan

Chanel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Chiva

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Poupou

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Grisou

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Batou

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Miss Piggy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Yéti

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Bisou

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Mitaine

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Mycasa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Grisou

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Charlie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

