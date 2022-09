Canva

Cats available for adoption in Ottawa

According to Humane Canada , COVID-19 had a large impact on animal shelters and adoptions in Canada. Shelters operated at an abnormal 37% capacity in 2020 compared to 70% in 2019. Length of stay for cats at shelters dropped to a historically low 12 days in 2020.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Ottawa on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Ottawa, Ontario.

Petfinder

Spike

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Molly and Scooter

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gringo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mistigris

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rusty

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thurston Howell III

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Skipper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gilligan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Minnow

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Timbit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Felix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Milo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Molly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Matteo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Isabella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby, Torbie (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kamilla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Torbie

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cinder

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tortoiseshell

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Webster aka Slinky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Teddy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Josie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lincoln

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Calico

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Willow

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Matilda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tuxedo, Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toby

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

RAFFIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GORLO (French slang for silly)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PRINCE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CHRISSY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

RAY RAY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ORANJADE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BANJO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MIRIN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: American Shorthair, Calico (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MELLOW-D

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Norwegian Forest Cat (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUTTONS

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ZOE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: American Shorthair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FATIMA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MILES

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SONNY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder