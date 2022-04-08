ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Adidas’ Latest Metaverse Experiment Mixes Digital Try-On and Bizarre Avatars

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSM4C_0f3KBJ0200

Click here to read the full article.

The digital experience will generate Adidas -branded avatars that users can deploy across more than 1,500 apps and games.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Might Have a $203 Million Problem on its Hands

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s most transparent companies apparently wants to muzzle its workers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Staten Island Warehouse Workers Vote to Unionize...Is Alabama Next?Digital Brands Group CEO Describes Amazon Denim 'Beta Test'New Bill Demands Fashion Management Companies Pay UpBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Really Just Said its ‘Low-Quality’ Shoes Would ‘Disintegrate’

Click here to read the full article. Vans won a preliminary injunction against the mass retailer and its more than two dozen knockoff sneakers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWSam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseWalmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Ted Baker Bidding War Ahead?

Click here to read the full article. Ted Baker officially put itself up for sale after at least two bidders expressed interest in the British high street fashion retailer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLanvin Is Going Public in Luxury Market Approaching $430 Billion'Multiple' Kohl's Contenders Could Sweeten the PotSpec Talk: Saks/Kohl's,Ted Baker/Sycamore, Burberry/Future?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

SuitShop Prototypes 100% Biodegradable Suit

Click here to read the full article. The fully biodegradable The Earth Day Suit is made from a non-dyed linen and a Cupro vegan silk lining using no animal byproducts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDestination XL Sees $10B Opportunity in 'Underserved' Big and Tall MarketBiodegradable Vegan Sneaker Taps Hemp, Tencel and Algae-Based FoamTaiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product SeriesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Sourcing Journal

Which Brands Flunked Their PFAS Pledges?

Click here to read the full article. A new report takes a deep dive into how brands from Nike and Patagonia to Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret fared with “forever chemicals.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike to Open Atlanta 'Technology Center' Early Next YearNike Scales Up Recycled Materials Across Performance StylesAdidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to GolfBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Just How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?

Click here to read the full article. Next-gen materials are between five and 10 years behind the likes of Beyond Burger and Impossible Meat, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good's 2022 Asia Innovation ProgramTapestry Awards $3 Million to WWF for Leather Traceability ProgramWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

RH CEO Has Never Seen Supply Chain ‘So Chaotic’

Click here to read the full article. Plus, RH CEO Gary Friedman thinks inflation and higher prices are going to “outrun the consumer” this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOcean Shipping Reform Act Moving Closer to RealityNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesInflation Chilled Consumer Spending in FebruaryBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Avatars#Sj Promo#Nft Designs#Pacsun
Sourcing Journal

Woolmark Now Educating Fashion Insiders on Sustainable, Circular Design

Click here to read the full article. A new educational curriculum is designed to give industry stakeholders insights into how to use wool more sustainably across product lines. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLeonardo DiCaprio-Backed VC Fund to Invest $45M into CircularityWoolmark Announces Performance Challenge WinnersWoolroom Launches Washable Organic Wool Bedding LineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Destination XL Sees $10B Opportunity in ‘Underserved’ Big and Tall Market

Click here to read the full article. Harvey Kanter has plenty of reasons to be excited after signing a new three-year deal to stay on as CEO of the big and tall clothing purveyor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSuitShop Prototypes 100% Biodegradable SuitNike Partnership 'Has Never Been Stronger,' Academy Exec SaysWhy Soma Could Be Big-Time Intimates ChallengerBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Bolt Enters Crypto, NFT Markets with Wyre Acquisition

Click here to read the full article. Under the deal, Bolt merchants can accept crypto for physical goods, while consumers can also pay for said goods with the currency. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail ServicesRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWRetail Tech: Asics Taps Trimco Product DNA, Chico's Revamps Mobile Apps, Amiri Deploys TulipBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Shein Looking at Private Money Over IPO: Report

Click here to read the full article. The first quarter’s 18 IPOs mark a drop-off in the pace of firms going public, a new report finds, as Shein could be worth $100 billion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRares Opens Up Sneaker Investment Platform to Secondary TradingLanvin Is Going Public in Luxury Market Approaching $430 BillionShein Sued by Stussy Over Counterfeit StreetwearBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
Sourcing Journal

Green Theme Ditches PFAS in New Stain-Repelling Finish

Click here to read the full article. Green Theme Technologies launched a new sustainable textile finish, Empel DSR, made without harmful PFAS chemicals linked to cancer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTencel Showcases Latest in Home TextilesAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsHometex Trade Show Returning for 5-Day Run in IstanbulBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail Services

Click here to read the full article. B2B wholesale platform Joor has partnered with customer intent platform Lily AI, while IoT provider Wiliot launched a new partner program. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWRetail Tech: Asics Taps Trimco Product DNA, Chico's Revamps Mobile Apps, Amiri Deploys TulipRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Italian Synthetic Leather Maker Coronet Acquires Rival

Click here to read the full article. Two decades-old Italian firms that produce synthetic leather for the footwear market and other industries are now one. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWork It: SureWerx Adds Safety Footwear Brand, Brunt Nabs $20 MillionThe RealReal and Poshmark Have a Rising Challenger to WatchMixed Messages Emerge on Italian Luxury's Russia StanceBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Adidas’ Circular Experiment Revives Outdoor Terrex Gear

Click here to read the full article. Adidas made it happen in partnership with The Renewal Workshop, which was acquired this week by a UK supply chain management company. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhy Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability TechAdidas Hits Out at Fashion Nova in Sneaker SpatLululemon Footwear Arrives Amid Challenges for Nike and AdidasBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Rares Opens Up Sneaker Investment Platform to Secondary Trading

Click here to read the full article. Rares split two pairs of Jay Z-designed Air Force 1s into 2,000 $13 shares last May. Owners can now sell those shares to other users. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSCAD Students Can Now Minor in Sneaker DesignShein Looking at Private Money Over IPO: ReportVictoria's Secret Invests in Supermodel-Approved Swimwear StartupBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Nike Scales Up Recycled Materials Across Performance Styles

Click here to read the full article. A majority of Mercurial football boots coming to market this fall will be made with at least 20 percent recycled content, Nike said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike to Open Atlanta 'Technology Center' Early Next YearWhich Brands Flunked Their PFAS Pledges?Adidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to GolfBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Batman, Flintstones and Jetsons Merch Brings Characters to Life

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. is cashing in on the viral appeal of two of its most popular franchises with the launch of new collaborative merchandise. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalManolo Blahnik Blings Out Birkenstock SandalsDHL Express Collabs With South Africa Shoe BrandReebok Owner Addresses RussiaBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy