Adidas’ Latest Metaverse Experiment Mixes Digital Try-On and Bizarre Avatars
Click here to read the full article.
The digital experience will generate Adidas -branded avatars that users can deploy across more than 1,500 apps and games.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Adidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to Golf
- Gap Debuts Dapper Dan-Approved NFT Designs
- Pacsun President Explains Why the Metaverse Matters
Comments / 0