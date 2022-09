Canva

Cats available for adoption in Lincoln

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Lincoln on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Petfinder

Laine

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sparkle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Reginald

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ralphie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Una

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Taquita

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stumpy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Veronica

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Linda Lamp

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ron B

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Benny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alex

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Siamese (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bridget Jones

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Diva

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Adalyn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Linguine

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Paul

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hunter & Zena (perfect Pair)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Curious George

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nickel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Quarter

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Leslie Gore

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chase

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Louise

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Skippy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Libby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kyrie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Inky

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

WHAM!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flossie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Extra-Toes Cat / Hemingway Polydactyl (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vonnie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yuki

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

POW!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Smokey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jazzie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PHOEBE - WOBBLY CAT!!!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Siamese (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Asher

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GREG!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Robin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nemo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tigger

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wyatt

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder