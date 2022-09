Okssi // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in Beaumont

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Beaumont on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Beaumont, Texas.

Petfinder

Mary Sanderson

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sarah Sanderson

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thackery Binx

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winifred Sanderson

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Apple Pie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pear Delight

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Panda

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Poof

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dolly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Willard

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elvis

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Priscilla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flloyd

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Xander James

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tucker Faye

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zelda Jane

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Helga

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gerald

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Arnold

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spooky

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Casper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Boo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruby Red Bird

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wrinkles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Velma

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daphne

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Benjamin Button

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

The Flying Dutchman

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mickey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Donald

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pluto

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clarabelle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lydia Deetz

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raptor

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cake Ball

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Giselle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marty Gras Man

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trixie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kohl

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Felix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ringo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Long Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Manny the Mooch

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tuxedo, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buddy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Caitlin

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stella June

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ozzy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tiger

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder