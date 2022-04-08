ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

22-year-old Tacoma man died after being hit twice in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

By Alex Arman
 3 days ago
A 22-year-old Tacoma man lost his life after being hit twice Thursday in Spanaway.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run accident took place before 1 a.m. on State Route 7, south of the Roy Y. The early reports showed that two southbound cars were approaching Field Road East when the first vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the first vehicle stopped on the right shoulder after hitting the pedestrian. A second vehicle then also hit the victim. The driver of that vehicle did not pull over and continued southbound. No details are available regarding the suspect or the hit-and-run vehicle. No other information is available.

The incident remains under review.

April 8, 2022

Nationwide Report

