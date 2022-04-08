1 person dead after being hit by a vehicle near Olympia Regional Airport (Tumwater, WA)

One person was killed after getting hit by a vehicle Thursday morning near Olympia Regional Airport.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at 1:43 a.m. in the 8400 block of Old Highway 99 Southeast. The early reports showed that the pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing when the incident happened.

The involved driver, only identified as a 27-year-old Thurston County man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigators. A State Patrol drug expert ascertained that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. No other details are available.

The crash remains under review.

