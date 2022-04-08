ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

1 person dead after being hit by a vehicle near Olympia Regional Airport (Tumwater, WA)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BU29z_0f3KAh5z00

One person was killed after getting hit by a vehicle Thursday morning near Olympia Regional Airport.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at 1:43 a.m. in the 8400 block of Old Highway 99 Southeast. The early reports showed that the pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing when the incident happened.

The involved driver, only identified as a 27-year-old Thurston County man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigators. A State Patrol drug expert ascertained that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. No other details are available.

The crash remains under review.

April 8, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Vehicle dumped in canal after deadly hit and run: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An SUV authorities say struck and killed a man crossing a northwest Bakersfield intersection on New Year’s Eve was found a week later submerged in a canal. The Ford Freestyle SUV was missing a passenger side mirror — a broken passenger side mirror was found at the crash scene — and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Olympia, WA
Tumwater, WA
Crime & Safety
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Olympia, WA
Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympia Regional Airport#Drugs#Clothing#Traffic Accident#Wa#State Patrol
KXL

Man Shot And Killed In Washington Cemetery

KENT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Kent said a man was shot and killed after a dispute at a cemetery. Officers arrived Thursday night to find an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. They started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a dispute erupted...
KENT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOMO News

Man found shot, killed outside Tacoma business parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. – A man is dead after an early Monday shooting in Tacoma. Tacoma police say they were called around 12:03 a.m. for the man who had apparently been shot outside a business. Officers responded to the 4300 block of E. Portland Ave. and found the man unresponsive...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma Police arrest 23-year-old rape suspect

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to a rape and robbery last month. On March 6, just after midnight, police say a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were walking in the 1100 block of S. Warner St when the 23-year-old pulled out a gun and allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Large fire destroys 4 Friday Harbor businesses

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A large fire destroyed three buildings and four Friday Harbor businesses early Thursday morning. Herb's Tavern, Crows Nest Coffee Shoppe, Crystal Seas Kayaks, and the Windermere Real Estate building were destroyed in the blaze. The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. by a tow...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy