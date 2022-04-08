Man dead after being struck by a train in Sultan (Sultan, WA)

A man lost his life after getting hit by a train in Sultan.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place on Mann Road. It is unknown if the victim died at the scene or at an area hospital. The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time.

The road was closed down while crews worked at the scene, but has since reopened. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified. Authorities have not provided any further details regarding the accident.

The incident remains under review.

April 8, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle