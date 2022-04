Technological advancements have, in many ways, granted us the luxury of living in a world designed with our convenience in mind. Fully cooked meals can be obtained from the comfort of our vehicles, essentially any good in the world can be delivered to our doorstep, and we have immediate access to essentially all recorded information from the history of humanity by way of a pocket-sized device that also wakes us up in the mornings and reminds us about our appointments.

INTERNET ・ 23 DAYS AGO