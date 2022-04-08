ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Joe Budden slammed for saying K-pop band BTS is from China

By Sakshi Venkatraman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS fans are calling out rapper and media personality Joe Budden, who on a recent episode of his podcast referred to the K-pop band as being from China. “I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it,” Budden said while ranting about the band, whose members are...

