Big tech conferences aren’t coming back

By Allison Levitsky, the Source Code team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Do you miss roaming a convention center with a tech conference badge? Or the summer camp vibe of reuniting with industry peers you haven’t seen in years? Well, the virtual events necessitated by the pandemic appear to be sticking around. So is the in-person tech event a thing of...

POLITICO

The psychologist working with big tech

Renée Lertzman is a psychologist who deals with climate anxiety — but she's not a therapist. She works with companies on their sustainability and ESG initiatives. She's been doing this since 2011 and thinks one of the key concepts companies need to embrace is "ambivalence," or the recognition that people often have competing and conflicting motivations when it comes to acting on behalf of the environment.
On the calendar

"To win more revenue for your sales teams, start with the customer. Understand what your customers need, and make sure that those needs are aligned to clearly defined internal success criteria. Build trust across the teams that what you sold the customer is what is being delivered." - Pilar Schenk, COO at Cisco Collaboration.
Is Musk bad for business?

Good morning! Elon Musk is now on the board of Twitter and wants to make “significant improvements” with his newfound power. Does Elon just want an edit button (like all of us) or is he going all in on anarchy? We’ll soon find out. I'm Nat Rubio-Licht and I officially hate desert hiking after spraining my ankle in Joshua Tree. 🥲
The perk you shouldn't mess with

Good morning! As tech workers head back to offices en masse, what can companies learn from each other? Well, Activision Blizzard is providing one early lesson: Vaccines mandates seem to be very important to workers. I’m Allison Levitsky, and I for some reason cut back on caffeine this year. Don’t ask me why; I miss it.
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
Elon skips his board seat

Good morning, and welcome to Source Code. If there’s one thing that’s predictable about Elon Musk, it’s that he’s unpredictable, so you shouldn’t be too surprised that he’s no longer joining Twitter’s board. I’m Jamie Condliffe, and the newsletter I wrote yesterday about Elon is already very much out of date.
Musk's Twitter take-back wasn't about the background check

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we’re talking about Elon’s Twitter takeover takeback. Plus, a deep dive into the first year of Meta’s civil rights team, and new antitrust trouble for Apple in Europe. How Elon sees it. Elon Musk isn’t joining Twitter’s board anymore, and...
Surprise! Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board

Elon Musk will (unsurprisingly) join Twitter's board of directors after becoming the company's biggest shareholder, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Monday. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said the company spent weeks talking with Musk about the decision. "It became clear to us that he would bring great...
What Janet Yellen’s crypto speech really meant

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: Janet Yellen’s crypto speech, hollering at the HODLers in Miami, and “problem firms” in the U.K. The return of Zuck Bucks is giving me flashbacks. I remember meeting David Marcus in 2010 when he was running a startup that let you buy Facebook Credits — currency used in Facebook games like FarmVille — on your phone. Facebook Credits didn’t last, but Facebook kept trying to find a winning business in payments. As I wrote yesterday, Meta Financial Technologies is the fourth incarnation of Facebook’s money-moving business by name, and probably the 10th or so by strategy. The real challenge for MFT to solve is presenting a value proposition beyond “we have a lot of users.” Otherwise they’re just back to throwing sheep, this time in the metaverse.
Tech Events, Conferences Return to the Bay Area

A huge line of gamers outside San Francisco's Moscone Center on Monday marked a sign of how excited people are to get back to in-person tech events. The event at the Moscone Center is the Game Developers Conference, which was held virtually the past two years. "Although we spend a...
Nova Labs wants to address the connectivity gap with crypto

Nova Labs didn’t set out to address the connectivity gap, but it may have accidentally cast itself in a pivotal role. The newly minted unicorn — fresh off a $200 million series D funding round led by Tiger Global and a16z — uses blockchain to facilitate a decentralized IoT and 5G hotspot network. This distributed model could be particularly useful to help address the internet affordability gap in densely populated areas. But it’s unclear whether legislators will embrace the new technology — and whether Nova Labs will even try to change their minds.
The US-Singapore AI pact has China written all over it

The White House reaffirmed its mission to increase AI collaboration between the U.S. and Singapore last week. But during those talks, another country was on everyone’s minds: China. When President Joe Biden hosted Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on March 29, he acknowledged the bilateral strategic partnership between...
Yellen is calling for 'tech neutral' crypto regulation focused on potential risks

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said regulating crypto should focus squarely on the risks it poses to consumers and businesses, not the technology. In her first major comments on crypto, Yellen reinforced the Biden administration’s approach to the fast-growing technological trend that's upending the global financial system, which seeks to balance encouraging innovation with guarding against risk.
Why Meta decided against an open VR app store

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at the performance of apps on Meta’s Quest app store. Also: Jason Kilar is leaving WarnerMedia, and Edward Norton is a Nielsen competitor now.
Fast is closing its doors: 'We ran out of money'

Online payments service Fast announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors, a sudden, stunning end to a seemingly fast-growing ecommerce venture once considered a pandemic darling. The one-click-checkout software maker will discontinue service of its Fast Checkout on Friday, CEO and co-founder Domm Holland said in a statement. “Sometimes...
Elon Musk would've been Twitter's corporate governance nightmare

Elon Musk’s decision to turn down a seat on Twitter’s board of directors came as a surprise to most observers. Musk, a Twitter power user, has no shortage of ideas on how to change the service, and a board seat seemed like a logical perch to shape Twitter to his liking.
