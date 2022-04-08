Big tech conferences aren’t coming back

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: Janet Yellen’s crypto speech, hollering at the HODLers in Miami, and “problem firms” in the U.K. The return of Zuck Bucks is giving me flashbacks. I remember meeting David Marcus in 2010 when he was running a startup that let you buy Facebook Credits — currency used in Facebook games like FarmVille — on your phone. Facebook Credits didn’t last, but Facebook kept trying to find a winning business in payments. As I wrote yesterday, Meta Financial Technologies is the fourth incarnation of Facebook’s money-moving business by name, and probably the 10th or so by strategy. The real challenge for MFT to solve is presenting a value proposition beyond “we have a lot of users.” Otherwise they’re just back to throwing sheep, this time in the metaverse.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO