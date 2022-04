The explosion of cryptocurrencies and NFTs have brought about the adoption of crypto wallets for different purposes. With the rise in web3.0, DeFi, and other aspects of cryptocurrencies, users are ever in search of a wallet they can feel safe with. An ideal crypto wallet has the following features: It allows the instant transfer of assets across different geographical locations without the need for an intermediary. It is secure and easy to use. Allows the transfer of various cryptocurrencies from one user to the other. It's no wonder in November 2021, it was reported that MetaMask has hit more than 21 million monthly users.

