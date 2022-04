For the past several years, Blazes Burgers has put their imprint on Main Street in Westbrook. In four short years, the small but mighty restaurant has become the go-to place in Westbrook for a fresh burger and hand-cut fries. Despite the success, whispers grew louder within the city that Blazes Burgers may not be sticking around. As it turns out, the rumors are simply not true. Instead, Blazes Burgers is moving to a new location not far from the place where they built their name.

WESTBROOK, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO