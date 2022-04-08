ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

By Kim David
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up that is connected to the Roseville police officer who was shot in the face Tuesday night by a man who was firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Ryan Duxbury has been...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Kalamazoo Officer Kills Man Who Shot at Officers, Police Say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#22 Caliber#Police#The Minnesota Bca#The Roseville Pd#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers who shot suspect testify as inquests resume

SEATTLE — Two police officers who fired at a 19-year-old suspect during a 2017 shootout in Downtown Seattle testified Wednesday before a King County inquest jury. Damarius Butts was killed nearly five years ago, and the testimony comes as inquests into police shootings return to King County. Canek Gordillo...
SEATTLE, WA
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Mother Charged With Overdose Death of Her Young Son

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $250,000 today in the case of a Twin Cities woman charged in connection with the death of her young son. The second-degree manslaughter charge against 34-year-old Queenetta McDaniel stems from an investigation that began on December 7, 2020, when three-year-old Amier McDaniel was found dead in an apartment in West St. Paul. The Maplewood woman called 911 after she woke and found her son was not breathing. According to the criminal complaint filed in Dakota County Court, an autopsy determined that the child's death was caused by acute fentanyl toxicity.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy