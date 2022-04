Watching the music video for "Biddi Bum" by Nicole Arbour, the first single for the Canadian-born rock/rapper, it hit me: I've seen this girl before. Not just in her controversial viral comedy videos like 1.5 billion other people have. I saw her performing live about 4 years ago. She was standing on the bar at a packed Sur in West Hollywood dressed like some Disney Princess on Halloween surrounded by a wolf-like pack of rappers hyping her up. Out of nowhere, she jumped on the track and freestyled her a** off. The crowd exploded. She wasn't "funny rapping"; she was just spittin' fire. When we asked why she isn't in music full time, she gave that Nicole Arbour wink and said, "I will be." And here she comes.

MUSIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO