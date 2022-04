Tex-Mex restaurant Grizzelda’s offers a variety of coastal dishes, like ceviche and fish tacos, and the eatery proves you don’t have to travel far to satisfy coastal cravings. Their Tuna Tostadas work well as an appetizer or entrée, and they’re perfect for sharing—or not. On the plate, three crunchy tostadas serve as the foundation for the exquisite ingredients. On the bottom, fresh avocados are carefully topped with a generous amount of seared ahi tuna. The tostadas are then covered with a rich serrano crema. Not only do the tostadas melt in your mouth, but the pink tuna pops next to the bright green avocado making them colorful which matches their Instagramable atmosphere.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO