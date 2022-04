I've come to realize it doesn't matter the size of the town you live in, stress can be everywhere. Especially lately with the gas prices soaring higher than a kite with no strings on a typical windy North Dakota afternoon. So there are obviously many variations of stress, and how people handle it. I can tell you this out of experience that the one cool thing we have here in Bismarck/Mandan is a lack of gridlock traffic. It's all you can do to maintain your blood pressure from exploding when you are sitting in your car in the middle of the freeway, an hour of your time driving 20 miles home on your commute.

