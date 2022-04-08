ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan Parliament To Meet Saturday To Decide PM Khan's Fate

By Asif Shahzad, Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePakistan's parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on removing Imran Khan as prime minister, an official notice said on Friday, potentially cutting short his term as leader. The country's top court ruled late on Thursday that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is widely expected to...

