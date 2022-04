The number of people who deny climate change is man-made is on the decline, but those who still refuse to face the facts can be particularly entrenched in their opinions.Multi-million pound disinformation campaigns from fossil fuel companies, the politicians who support them, and influential climate deniers like Jordan Peterson, purposefully discredit science and the human behaviours that impact our planet.They all offer solace to those who – understandably – find it difficult to engage with climate science and the horrifying consequences humanity will face if action is not taken.So how do we speak to people who struggle to accept the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO