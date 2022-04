Country music’s rising star Jimmie Allen is among the various artists to perform at the 2022 GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony. According to Variety, the GRAMMYs premiere ceremony is a pre-telecast afternoon event. During which the majority of the award shows’ winners are announced. It will take place on the afternoon of April 3rd at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas. Former Jeopardy! guest host, LeVar Burton will host the event.

