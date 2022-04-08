ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up that is connected to the Roseville police officer who was shot in the face Tuesday night by a man who was firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Ryan Duxbury has been...

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#22 Caliber#Police#The Minnesota Bca#The Roseville Pd#Americans
