Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $250,000 today in the case of a Twin Cities woman charged in connection with the death of her young son. The second-degree manslaughter charge against 34-year-old Queenetta McDaniel stems from an investigation that began on December 7, 2020, when three-year-old Amier McDaniel was found dead in an apartment in West St. Paul. The Maplewood woman called 911 after she woke and found her son was not breathing. According to the criminal complaint filed in Dakota County Court, an autopsy determined that the child's death was caused by acute fentanyl toxicity.
Comments / 0