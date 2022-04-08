COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Infection Rate, Cases; Latest Data By County

Here's the latest COVID-19 update in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D

With Passover and Easter on the horizon, the Hudson Valley continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases as the region and state both saw the infection rate climb near 4 percent after plateauing earlier in 2022.

The average seven-day COVID-19 positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose nearly .20 points, up to 3.78 percent of those tested on Wednesday, April 6, topping the statewide average of 3.39 percent.

Ten new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, according to the Department of Health, including one each in Ulster and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Thursday, April 7

Central New York: 9.86 percent (up .54 percent);

Finger Lakes: 5.76 percent (up .60 percent);

Western New York: 5.14 percent (up .47 percent);

Southern Tier: 5.05 percent (up .55 percent);

North Country: 4.63 percent (up .07 percent);

Capital Region: 4.52 percent (up .32 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.30 percent (down .30 percent);

Mid-Hudson : 3.78 percent (up .17 percent);

Long Island: 3.49 percent (up .18 percent);

New York City: 2.40 percent (up .06 percent).

The number of new cases being reported is also on a slight rise. Each region’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,00 population:

Central New York: 47.70 new cases (up from 44.60 the previous day);

Southern Tier: 27.31 new cases (up from 25.79 the previous day);

Mohawk Valley: 25.46 new cases (up from 24.23 the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 20.76 new cases (up from 18.64 the previous day);

North Country: 20.46 new cases (up from 20.39 the previous day);

Mid-Hudson : 18.88 new cases (up from 17.60 the previous day);

New York City: 18.69 new cases (up from 17.97 the previous day);

Capital Region: 16.30 new cases (up from 15.05 the previous day);

Long Island: 16.21 new cases (up from 14.74 the previous day);

Western New York: 14.55 new cases (up from 13.61 the previous day).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 286 new (251,677 since March 2020);

Orange County: 102 (106,828);

Rockland: 90 (92,550);

Ulster: 59 (31,821);

Dutchess: 55 (64,095);

Putnam: 26 (23,713);

Sullivan: 26 (18,429).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of April 7:

Westchester: 2,706;

Orange County: 947;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 361;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

Forty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 948 statewide.

The number of patients being hospitalized in New York has now held steady under 1,000 for nearly three weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 7, 1,716,803 (470 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,507,651 (442 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have also been a total of 894,012 booster shots administered, including 3,989 in the past 24 hours and 20,575 in the previous seven days.

"As we approach the spring holidays and prepare to gather with family and friends, it is important that we do not let our guard down," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Make sure you are taking a test before you travel and if you test positive for the virus talk to your doctor about treatments that are available.

"The vaccine remains the most effective tool at preventing serious illness so make sure everyone in your family is vaccinated and boosted if eligible."

