ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester’s Largest Bloody Mary Bar is This Weekend

By Dunken
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A special event planned for this weekend will raise funds for the southeast Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness while letting guests enjoy one of the state's most popular drinks. Rochester’s Largest Bloody Mary Bar is happening on Saturday, April 9th and your ticket will get...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe’s Ultimate Bloody Mary Cocktail

One of my favorite things to do when having friends over to watch a baseball game is to make a pitcher of my famous Bloody Mary cocktail and let everyone build their own perfect Bloody Mary. The best part is that you're probably making tons of snacks and appetizers already,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Austonia

Rainey Street's Container Bar, Bungalow to have last hoorah this weekend before new tower moves in

Rainey Street is saying goodbye to two longtime bars this weekend as a new tower will soon be built in the same space.Container Bar, the bar made of seven shipping containers, will host a final "Peace Out" event at noon Sunday. The event will have free breakfast tacos, specials, DJs all day, free silent disco, go-go dancers and more.Since 2014, the bar has hosted DJs, events during South by Southwest and more becoming a staple on Rainey Street. While a new tower is set to be built in its place, the owner Bridget Dunlap told Austin360 that she will be bringing a new entertainment venue to the basement of the new tower.Similarly, Bungalow is also shutting its doors with a final closing party starting at noon Sunday. The bar has been in operation for 10 years. The new tower moving in will be a 55-story condo building by Austin-based firm Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors called Modern Austin Residences.
AUSTIN, TX
KFIL Radio

A Lucky Lottery Ticket Sold In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A lucky lottery ticket was sold at a Rochester convenience store a few days ago. According to the Minnesota State Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip store on S. Broadway (1933 Broadway Ave S) on March 31st. The ticket was sold for the state lottery’s Mega Multiplier Crossword scratch-off game and paid out a $200,000 prize.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Restaurants
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's annual Fringe Festival to open submissions

ROCHESTER, (WHEC) — The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival's annual show submission process begins on Wednesday, March 30, and ends on Wednesday, May 4 at noon. Submissions to perform in the festival begin on March 30 at noon and close five weeks later on May 4 at noon. You can click here to apply. It is free to register.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloody Mary#Champagne#Cheese#Food Drink#Nami Se Mn#World Pub
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's Corn Hill Fest to return in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a two-year absence, Rochester's Corn Hill Arts Festival will return in 2022. The annual event that features weaves together food, drinks, music, and arts, will be back on July 9 and 10. “The festival has deep roots in the community, and we are thrilled...
ROCHESTER, NY
Richmond.com

Top five weekend events: St. Patrick's Day celebrations, bar crawls & GalaxyCon

We hope you saved a sick day. Come the third week of March, office cubicles tend to empty and Zoom calls have a bit more background noise — whether it’s an Irish acoustic trio or the whistle from a referee. If you’re lucky enough to take the day off to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments — or simply looking to get out of the house — you have plenty of options.
RICHMOND, VA
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFIL Radio

How to Get Free Starbucks in April At Two Rochester Locations

You can get a free cup of Starbucks coffee at two Rochester Starbucks locations!. April is Donate Life Month, where you're encouraged to sign up to be an organ donor (if you are already signed up, AWESOME...please remind your family, OK?). But it is also a month to help out the Gift of Life Transplant House on Second Street in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

35 Stores Part Of Latest Lettuce Consumer Advisory In Minnesota

One thing you want to avoid is watery diarrhea and unfortunately, some romaine lettuce sold in stores throughout Minnesota could lead to that for 2 to 14 days due to contamination of Cyclospora. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture just sent out a recall to the public indicating we should avoid specific packages of Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts due to contamination.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Spend Your Summer With 13 Friends At This 30 Acre Illinois Airbnb

Summer is just around the corner and we're all thinking about where we're going to get away for the weekend, right? This lakehouse in Illinois will make you wish Summer was here already. Whether you're looking for a getaway with kids or a romantic place to spend with your significant...
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy