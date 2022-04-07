ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have the Sweetest Nicknames for Each Other

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 3 days ago
Gwen Stefani appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday (April 6), where she talked about new married life with husband Blake Shelton, her new makeup line and more. The pop star also answered some "Burning Questions" from the host, which led to her revealing the nicknames she and Shelton have...

