Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have the Sweetest Nicknames for Each Other

Gwen Stefani dishes on her first year of marriage to 'best friend' Blake Shelton. With her first wedding anniversary coming up in July, Gwen Stefani has taken to working the land alongside her husband, Blake Shelton, at the Oklahoma ranch where they spend most of their time. "The marriage is so, so fun, and I'm so into it. And I feel very blessed," Gwen gushed to Ellen DeGeneres on her Wednesday, April 6, talk show, according to "Entertainment Tonight." "He's my best friend. He's so much fun." Part of that fun has been the gardening work the couple's been doing. "[Blake is] literally on the tractor right now turning dirt for me," Gwen quipped. Though she admitted she's all for it "when people do things for me," the No Doubt singer said Blake enjoys getting out there in the dirt and planting things. "So I've gotten kinda into it with him and it's super rewarding when you plant seeds," she continued. There's also a metaphoric appeal to gardening with her guy. "Seed planting, because it's such a huge thing in my life. Only to end up in Oklahoma planting seeds … [Planting] the seeds of faith. The seeds of just these wild ideas that I had, that actually came true. Even the one to fall in love with Blake," she mused. "And it's so crazy because now I'm going to go there and plant so many flowers and they're going to bloom. And it's so exciting and there's so much relevance between the two things if you think about it." Earlier in the show, the singer and coach on "The Voice" dished on her July 2021 wedding, which she said ended up being much smaller than she initially wanted because of the pandemic. "It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate," Gwen added. "It was so exactly what it needed to be." Later, during a game of Ellen's "Burning Questions" segment, Gwen revealed a few more tidbits about her marriage, including Blake's pet name for her — "Pretty Girl," for obvious reasons — and Gwen's current obsession, which she named as — you guessed it — "Blake Shelton."

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO