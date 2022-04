Cannabis “gifting” parties and billboard advertising would be banned under legislation that was overwhelmingly approved Tuesday by a key legislative panel. The General Law Committee - acting on reports of events including the weekly High Bazaar in Hamden, at which as many as 1,200 members of the public attended parties in an industrial park attended by dozens of vendors with cannabis flowers and infused products - now sends the bill to the House floor.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO