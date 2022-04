TODAY show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night where they proved that they could keep up with the musical comedian. Fallon produced two acoustic guitars from behind the couch during their interview and coaxed them into playing. Although they were hesitant at first, they were soon strumming along and singing "Take me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver.

