Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. This is the 6th edition of the race since it was re-booted in 2017. Last year, the pandemic meant that the course had to be changed for this race. This year, elections in France have forced Amstel Gold to swap date with Paris Roubaix, which will take place next weekend. Meaning that this year, the Ardennes Classics are spread across two weeks.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO