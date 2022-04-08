ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Another town near Kyiv destroyed as cleanup crews search through rubble

Holly Williams reports from Borodyanka, another...

WFMJ.com

Cleanup crew on scene after car crashes into door at Poland business

Cleanup crews showed up to Ankle & Foot Care Center on Center Road in Poland after a car reportedly crashed into the door. 21 News crews observed a damaged door and exterior wall in the parking lot. Crews were cleaning up the scene. The incident is currently under investigation.
POLAND, OH
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Holly Williams
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
wdhn.com

Body found in a pond near the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Columbia Fire and Rescue began their search for the body of a Columbia man after receiving a call Sunday night about a boat being overturned on a small pond near the Chattahoochee River. When first responders arrived at the scene, all that was found was...
COLUMBIA, AL
Fox17

Ukrainian emergency crews rescue cat buried in rubble

A cat buried in rubble in Ukraine has been rescued. In a video released by the State Service of Ukraine for Emergencies on Wednesday, firefighters are seen digging a cat out from a building's rubble in Kharkiv after a reported missile strike. In a translation of the Facebook post, the...
ANIMALS
NBCMontana

Belgrade crews scramble as fire destroys outbuilding

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Smoke could be seen across the city of Belgrade Wednesday morning. Dispatchers sent firefighters scrambling at 7:27 a.m. Crews rushed to a shop fire on Royal Road, where flames destroyed an outbuilding. “As soon as our crews left the station, they could see the smoke header...
BELGRADE, MT
WPTV

Video shows missile exploding near man walking in Kyiv, destroying bus

KYIV, UKRAINE — A blast from a Russian missile was caught on camera in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its 19th day, more attacks by Russian forces are occurring on civilian targets. This closed-circuit television footage shows the moment a...
WORLD
BBC

War in Ukraine: Kyiv flats destroyed in overnight bombardment

A block of flats in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District partially collapsed and caught fire after several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital early on Wednesday morning. Firefighters tackled the blaze and evacuated residents from the building.
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Cameras Capture Fiery Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In North Metro

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
MyArkLaMiss

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites. Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter in the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 47: Exhumed bodies on outskirts of Kyiv

The gruesome task of exhuming the bodies of Ukrainian victims from mass graves in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv was underway Monday as trucks filled with body bags of the dead transported them to sites for forensic analysis.Among them was a Ukrainian soldier wearing camouflage, his shriveled hand raised; many others of the hundreds killed were civilians, including young children.Elsewhere on the edges of the capital, mounds of destroyed and burned vehicles were piled on top of each other. Local residents climbed atop an abandoned and damaged Russian tank. A boy walked by unexploded Russian shells in the village of Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv.All were evidence of the destruction and death left behind by the retreating Russian forces following a weekslong occupation. __This gallery contains graphic content. Read More Ukraine war: Warning fresh Donbas assault imminentWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PHOTOGRAPHY
CBS News

Pilots get "really violent" threats after online rumors wrongly pin devastating floods on cloud seeding

Sydney — An Australian aviation company says it has received more than 100 threats following an online conspiracy theory that its pilots unleashed a flooding disaster by cloud seeding. Conspiracy theorists spread the false claims on social media after weeks of torrential rains led to deadly east coast floods over the past two months, engulfing homes and sweeping cars from the roads.
HEALTH SERVICES
