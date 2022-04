President Joe Biden's nominee for the United States Supreme Court came under fire from Republicans at her confirmation hearings for, of all things, the curriculum of a private school in Washington. It had nothing to do with her qualifications for the Supreme Court. It had nothing to do with the Supreme Court at all. It was all about politics, and the Republicans who led the charge should be ashamed of themselves for making a mockery of the confirmation process.

