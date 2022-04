The annual Leavenworth Easter Egg Hunt will return after a two-year break due to the pandemic. “This is the first year since 2019,” said Nancy Baker, recreation supervisor at the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department. “It was mid-March 2020 when everything shut down, and the event was scheduled for the next weekend. I feel good about the event this year. We are expecting hundreds of people.”

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO