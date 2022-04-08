ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Case Western Reserve President Eric W. Kaler joins leadership group of national effort to promote nonpartisan student voting

By Appointments New Feature
case.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge’ aims to achieve 100% registration, turnout in 2022 midterm elections. Case Western Reserve President Eric W. Kaler is one of 15 college and university leaders serving on the President’s Council of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a nationwide, nonpartisan effort to increase student voter registration...

thedaily.case.edu

