ST. CLOUD - Once again this Easter a local couple has taken on the task of offering free meals to people who want or need them. Ben Prigge and his wife first served up a free meal on Thanksgiving in 2020. They gave away 80 meals that they made in the kitchen in their home. The following Easter in 2021 the number of meals they gave away grew to 600, and for this past Thanksgiving, they more than doubled it to about 1,300.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO