Cedar Falls, IA

Iowa Favorites to Headline Music Festival in Cedar Falls

By Kerri Mac
 4 days ago
It's going to be a major summer of music for the Cedar Valley!. On Thursday evening, news of a major music festival in Cedar Falls came out. The officials behind the event dropped the lineup for this summer concert event. Some big Iowa artists are already slated to perform....

