ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The 7 tiers of NFL quarterback stability (and where your team lands)

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IC04t_0f3JNQ4k00

There’s no more important position in the NFL than quarterback.

This was true when the game was a loosely-governed string of collisions followed by a bunch of college kids limping to the hospital. It is especially true now that every single offense in the league throws the ball more than they run it.

While some teams have survived caretaker quarterbacks en route to a Super Bowl, the easiest way to build a contender is around a high impact passer. The Los Angeles Rams broke through to a title by replacing Jared Goff with Matthew Stafford. The Kansas City Chiefs rose to the top of the AFC by ushering out Alex Smith and making Patrick Mahomes their king. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hadn’t won a playoff game in nearly two decades, then signed Tom Brady and won a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Those teams will remain on their pedestals in 2022, elevated by high-impact quarterbacks capable of being flamethrowers amidst a sea of matches. Other teams are not as fortunate. The defining line between NFL contenders and the franchises from whom we expect little more than a high-profile draft pick often relates directly to the guy running the offense and launching rainbows 50 yards downfield.

Who is secure in their contender status thanks to franchise quarterbacks? Which teams have high hopes for young prospects? And who is hoping for another established star to land on the trade market?

Let’s dig in.

1

Tier I: He's young and The Guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gt7X_0f3JNQ4k00
JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE/USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
  • Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
  • Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
  • Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
  • Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

These are the players their respective franchises are counting on over the next decade-plus, at least from an on-field basis (relevant here given Watson faces 22 pending civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct). Mahomes, Allen, Prescott, and Watson have already signed massive contracts. Jackson and Murray could be next, though extensions to their rookie deals have been slow to develop (and, admittedly, Murray has the weakest on-field case among the group). Herbert and Burrow are both dirt cheap for at least this year and next, which has allowed their teams to spend heavily around them.

These franchises can rest easily knowing they won’t have to scout anything more than an understudy QB barring a dramatic trade request or career-altering injury. Each of these teams can be penciled in as playoff contenders come August.

2

Tier II: He's old and The Guy (so we've got to at least consider contingencies)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9czA_0f3JNQ4k00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
  • Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
  • Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

These are the quarterbacks capable of delivering perennial short Super Bowl odds, though for how long is a reasonable question. Brady retired and unretired this offseason, but if he can continue to lead the league in passing yards in his mid-40s its reasonable to consider 2022 as more than his last dance. Rodgers signed a contract that will theoretically keep him in Green Bay until 2026 … when he’ll be 43 years old.

Wilson and Stafford will both be 34 by November. While their clocks aren’t ticking quite as loudly as Brady and Rodgers, it’s fair to wonder what their games will look like in four years. We saw both Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees hampered in their late 30s by waning arm strength that forced their coaching staffs to gameplan around them.

Still, for now, all these guys are awesome.

3

Tier III: He's young and we hope he's the guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfAmz_0f3JNQ4k00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
  • Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
  • Mac Jones, New England Patriots
  • Zach Wilson, New York Jets
  • Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
  • Davis Mills, Houston Texans

These are the quarterbacks team have staked their futures upon but aren’t quite sure it’s a good bet. Lawrence and Wilson may have the greatest potential of the group, but each was hamstrung by a debut season with a bad team that could have stunted their growth (Wilson, in particular, was statistically the worst quarterback in a rotation that included Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Josh Johnson). Tagovailoa and Jones are both former national champions at Alabama who have struggled to consistently make plays downfield in the pros.

Fields got crushed behind a leaky offensive line last season and has seen Chicago add few reinforcements to prop him up for 2022. Hurts, like Jones, has a playoff start under his belt. He also has a long way to go for his passing game to match the usefulness of his running.

Mills barely made the cut here. The Texans could opt for his replacement with haste, but he showed signs of capability in flashes as an overlooked rookie. From Week 14 to 18 he recorded a 102.9 passer rating and 9:2 TD:INT ratio. For that one, hopeless stretch he was a top 15 quarterback:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNGdB_0f3JNQ4k00

So he slides onto this tier. For now.

4

Tier IV: Kirk Cousins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13My0M_0f3JNQ4k00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

He’s Schrödinger’s quarterback. Is he good? Bad? His numbers say the former but his performance in big games mostly suggests the latter. He’s too old to be a prospect, but not quite good enough to be The Guy. The Vikings don’t want to replace him because they know they probably won’t do better — that’s why they keep giving him guaranteed money. They also know he’s a swamp, on top of which you can only build so high.

5

Tier V: He's experienced and we'd love an upgrade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggn11_0f3JNQ4k00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
  • Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts
  • Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

This is a weird spot to be, but one that can still lead to playoff wins. Tannehill and Garoppolo have both been to conference title games within the last three seasons. Carr could weirdly never gain Jon Gruden’s trust but has been sneakily good as a Raider and now helped lure Davante Adams to Las Vegas. Ryan will be 37 this season but still played capable football despite the eternally collapsing sandcastle of the Atlanta Falcons around him.

None of these guys may be long term solutions — the Niners already have Garoppolo’s replacement waiting in the wings. Still, they’re good enough to make a difference or, at the very least, return some decent draft value via trade.

6

Tier VI: He's young(ish) and we're pretty sure he's not the guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRVaM_0f3JNQ4k00
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons
  • Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
  • Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
  • Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The cutoff list for the last tier was 30 years old. That leaves this one littered with former high-profile draft picks. Mariota and Winston had both been shunted to backup duties after being discarded by the franchises where they started their careers. They both became the “ok fine, he’ll do” options for teams that missed out on a Watson trade this winter.

Goff is a former MVP candidate who has regressed badly and turned into late-stage Alex Smith thanks to a litany of low-impact checkdown passes near the line of scrimmage. Jones has some nice tools and has generally been surrounded by incompetence in New York. This season will provide one last chance to prove he’s worthy of a starting role with a new Giants regime. Very little of what we saw in 2021 suggests he’ll do so.

7

Tier VII: He's a warm body who kinda looks like a starter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5bX3_0f3JNQ4k00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
  • Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders
  • Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
  • Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Wentz has the upward mobility to improve his status, but it’s hard to look back at how he lost to the Jaguars with a playoff berth on the line and how the Colts so thoroughly kicked his butt out the door and find much to believe in. Darnold was, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats, worth negative points each time he touched the ball last season.

Trubisky’s redemption arc revolves around throwing eight passes last season and simply no longer being a Chicago Bear, which is a rough scene for the aforementioned Fields. Lock won four games in five starts as a rookie and four games in 16 starts since then. He’s not very good but *can* throw very far, which if nothing else could make for some very fun DK Metcalf highlights this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KAKE TV

Patrick Mahomes marries high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, have tied the knot in Hawaii, according to posts on the couple's Instagram accounts. Mahomes and Matthews have been engaged since Mahomes popped the question in September 2020. They share a daughter, Sterling, who was born...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

AFC QB Rankings: Where Does Texans' Davis Mills Rank?

The Houston Texans plan to enter the 2022 NFL season with Davis Mills as the starting quarterback. With the AFC loading up on quarterback talent, is he going to be enough?. After being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Mills appeared in 13 games (11 starts) in his rookie campaign and completed 263-394 pass attempts (66.8 percent) for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rayfield Wright Remembered: Michael Irvin on Death of Cowboys 'Brother'

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of the NFL's all-time greats this past week as legendary Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away at the age of 76. Multiple generations of Cowboys knew "Big Cat'' - including fellow Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin. Irvin took to Twitter to...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Nfl Quarterback#Giants#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Yardbarker

Source: Cowboys WR Malik Turner Signing With 49ers in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys aren't hiding their desire to add to their wide receiver corps - and neither are the San Francisco 49ers, who on Monday agreed to a one-year deal with 2021 Dallas reserve wideout Malik Turner. Recently at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags waive second-year LB Dylan Moses

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived second-year linebacker Dylan Moses the team announced on Monday. Their decision comes a year after Moses joined the Jags out of undrafted free agency last season out of Alabama. Moses, who many thought could be a gem for the Jags when healthy, unfortunately never got the chance to suit up for the team and spent the 2021 season on the non-football injury list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton under fire for latest comments about women

There’s never an appropriate time to believe in nor express disrespectful, antiquated views about any person or persons—no matter their race, color, origin, religion, or gender. So the latest words to come from the mouth of Cam Newton, who already has a history of making degrading comments about women and is still currently a free agent, are particularly ill-advised, embarrassing and shameful.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes safety Dane Belton mocked to Denver Broncos in ESPN’s 7-round mock draft

ESPN’s Jordan Reid put together a full seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft. Similar to plenty of the other mock drafts out there, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was projected as a first-round draft pick by Reid to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 24 overall pick. The Cowboys must replace guard Connor Williams and provide competition for center Tyler Biadasz. Linderbaum is a hard-nosed run-blocker who can win by cutting off angles and punishing interior defenders with physicality. He needs to get stronger to improve his anchor as a pass protector, but he’s a significant upgrade over what Dallas has at left guard...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy