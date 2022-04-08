The 7 tiers of NFL quarterback stability (and where your team lands)

There’s no more important position in the NFL than quarterback.

This was true when the game was a loosely-governed string of collisions followed by a bunch of college kids limping to the hospital. It is especially true now that every single offense in the league throws the ball more than they run it.

While some teams have survived caretaker quarterbacks en route to a Super Bowl, the easiest way to build a contender is around a high impact passer. The Los Angeles Rams broke through to a title by replacing Jared Goff with Matthew Stafford. The Kansas City Chiefs rose to the top of the AFC by ushering out Alex Smith and making Patrick Mahomes their king. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hadn’t won a playoff game in nearly two decades, then signed Tom Brady and won a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Those teams will remain on their pedestals in 2022, elevated by high-impact quarterbacks capable of being flamethrowers amidst a sea of matches. Other teams are not as fortunate. The defining line between NFL contenders and the franchises from whom we expect little more than a high-profile draft pick often relates directly to the guy running the offense and launching rainbows 50 yards downfield.

Who is secure in their contender status thanks to franchise quarterbacks? Which teams have high hopes for young prospects? And who is hoping for another established star to land on the trade market?

Let’s dig in.

Tier I: He's young and The Guy

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

These are the players their respective franchises are counting on over the next decade-plus, at least from an on-field basis (relevant here given Watson faces 22 pending civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct). Mahomes, Allen, Prescott, and Watson have already signed massive contracts. Jackson and Murray could be next, though extensions to their rookie deals have been slow to develop (and, admittedly, Murray has the weakest on-field case among the group). Herbert and Burrow are both dirt cheap for at least this year and next, which has allowed their teams to spend heavily around them.

These franchises can rest easily knowing they won’t have to scout anything more than an understudy QB barring a dramatic trade request or career-altering injury. Each of these teams can be penciled in as playoff contenders come August.

Tier II: He's old and The Guy (so we've got to at least consider contingencies)

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

These are the quarterbacks capable of delivering perennial short Super Bowl odds, though for how long is a reasonable question. Brady retired and unretired this offseason, but if he can continue to lead the league in passing yards in his mid-40s its reasonable to consider 2022 as more than his last dance. Rodgers signed a contract that will theoretically keep him in Green Bay until 2026 … when he’ll be 43 years old.

Wilson and Stafford will both be 34 by November. While their clocks aren’t ticking quite as loudly as Brady and Rodgers, it’s fair to wonder what their games will look like in four years. We saw both Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees hampered in their late 30s by waning arm strength that forced their coaching staffs to gameplan around them.

Still, for now, all these guys are awesome.

Tier III: He's young and we hope he's the guy

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Davis Mills, Houston Texans

These are the quarterbacks team have staked their futures upon but aren’t quite sure it’s a good bet. Lawrence and Wilson may have the greatest potential of the group, but each was hamstrung by a debut season with a bad team that could have stunted their growth (Wilson, in particular, was statistically the worst quarterback in a rotation that included Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Josh Johnson). Tagovailoa and Jones are both former national champions at Alabama who have struggled to consistently make plays downfield in the pros.

Fields got crushed behind a leaky offensive line last season and has seen Chicago add few reinforcements to prop him up for 2022. Hurts, like Jones, has a playoff start under his belt. He also has a long way to go for his passing game to match the usefulness of his running.

Mills barely made the cut here. The Texans could opt for his replacement with haste, but he showed signs of capability in flashes as an overlooked rookie. From Week 14 to 18 he recorded a 102.9 passer rating and 9:2 TD:INT ratio. For that one, hopeless stretch he was a top 15 quarterback:

So he slides onto this tier. For now.

Tier IV: Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

He’s Schrödinger’s quarterback. Is he good? Bad? His numbers say the former but his performance in big games mostly suggests the latter. He’s too old to be a prospect, but not quite good enough to be The Guy. The Vikings don’t want to replace him because they know they probably won’t do better — that’s why they keep giving him guaranteed money. They also know he’s a swamp, on top of which you can only build so high.

Tier V: He's experienced and we'd love an upgrade

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

This is a weird spot to be, but one that can still lead to playoff wins. Tannehill and Garoppolo have both been to conference title games within the last three seasons. Carr could weirdly never gain Jon Gruden’s trust but has been sneakily good as a Raider and now helped lure Davante Adams to Las Vegas. Ryan will be 37 this season but still played capable football despite the eternally collapsing sandcastle of the Atlanta Falcons around him.

None of these guys may be long term solutions — the Niners already have Garoppolo’s replacement waiting in the wings. Still, they’re good enough to make a difference or, at the very least, return some decent draft value via trade.

Tier VI: He's young(ish) and we're pretty sure he's not the guy

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The cutoff list for the last tier was 30 years old. That leaves this one littered with former high-profile draft picks. Mariota and Winston had both been shunted to backup duties after being discarded by the franchises where they started their careers. They both became the “ok fine, he’ll do” options for teams that missed out on a Watson trade this winter.

Goff is a former MVP candidate who has regressed badly and turned into late-stage Alex Smith thanks to a litany of low-impact checkdown passes near the line of scrimmage. Jones has some nice tools and has generally been surrounded by incompetence in New York. This season will provide one last chance to prove he’s worthy of a starting role with a new Giants regime. Very little of what we saw in 2021 suggests he’ll do so.

Tier VII: He's a warm body who kinda looks like a starter

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Wentz has the upward mobility to improve his status, but it’s hard to look back at how he lost to the Jaguars with a playoff berth on the line and how the Colts so thoroughly kicked his butt out the door and find much to believe in. Darnold was, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats, worth negative points each time he touched the ball last season.

Trubisky’s redemption arc revolves around throwing eight passes last season and simply no longer being a Chicago Bear, which is a rough scene for the aforementioned Fields. Lock won four games in five starts as a rookie and four games in 16 starts since then. He’s not very good but *can* throw very far, which if nothing else could make for some very fun DK Metcalf highlights this fall.